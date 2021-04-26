Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss

Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas Solhjem, the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, speaks to guests during the Torah scroll dedication ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2021. “Thanks to everyone who made this a reality,” said Solhjem. “We have been together since our founding. Jewish people have committed to the founding of our country, yet they were not always received and welcomed. Today’s Army is something much different.”

