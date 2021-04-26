Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss [Image 9 of 9]

    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    First Lt. Scott Klein, the Fort Bliss Jewish distinctive religious group leader, receives a commendation from Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas Solhjem, the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, at Chapel 3 at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2021. The dedication of the Torah scroll, the installation’s first in 20 years, marked the end of a three-month grassroots renovation progress for the synagogue, located at 1441 Pershing Road on west Bliss.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 05:32
    Photo ID: 6625788
    VIRIN: 210426-A-KV967-1009
    Resolution: 2100x1575
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss [Image 9 of 9], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
    Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army&rsquo;s top chaplain helps celebrate &lsquo;revival of Jewish life&rsquo; at Bliss

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT