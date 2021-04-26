First Lt. Scott Klein, the Fort Bliss Jewish distinctive religious group leader, receives a commendation from Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas Solhjem, the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, at Chapel 3 at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2021. The dedication of the Torah scroll, the installation’s first in 20 years, marked the end of a three-month grassroots renovation progress for the synagogue, located at 1441 Pershing Road on west Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 05:32
|Photo ID:
|6625788
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-KV967-1009
|Resolution:
|2100x1575
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss [Image 9 of 9], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss
LEAVE A COMMENT