Army’s top chaplain helps celebrate ‘revival of Jewish life’ at Bliss

First Lt. Scott Klein, the Fort Bliss Jewish distinctive religious group leader, receives a commendation from Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas Solhjem, the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, at Chapel 3 at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2021. The dedication of the Torah scroll, the installation’s first in 20 years, marked the end of a three-month grassroots renovation progress for the synagogue, located at 1441 Pershing Road on west Bliss.

