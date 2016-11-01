Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021

Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck, commanding general from the 807th medical command, shaes hands with the U.S. Army North Civil Support Observer Controller/Trainers at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center during Guardian Response 2021 in Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 2021 training exercise, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response conducted by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Darianne Hudson, 372nd MPAD)

