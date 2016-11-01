Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck, commanding general from the 807th medical command, shaes hands with the U.S. Army North Civil Support Observer Controller/Trainers at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center during Guardian Response 2021 in Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 2021 training exercise, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response conducted by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Darianne Hudson, 372nd MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 01:58
|Photo ID:
|6625510
|VIRIN:
|160111-A-SQ005-632
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.72 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|HENDERSON, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021, by SPC Darianne Hudson, identified by DVIDS
