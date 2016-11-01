Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2016

    Photo by Spc. Darianne Hudson 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck, commanding general from the 807th medical command, shaes hands with the U.S. Army North Civil Support Observer Controller/Trainers at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center during Guardian Response 2021 in Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 2021 training exercise, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response conducted by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Darianne Hudson, 372nd MPAD)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2016
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 01:58
    Photo ID: 6625510
    VIRIN: 160111-A-SQ005-632
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.72 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: HENDERSON, NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Darianne Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021
    Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021
    Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck
    78th Training Division
    GR21
    Major General Heck
    Spc. Darianne Hudson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT