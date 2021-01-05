Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck visits Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Guardian Response 2021

Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck, commanding general from the 807th medical command, tours the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center led by Maj. William Beckenstein, operations lead planner from the 78th Training Division, during Guardian Response 2021 in Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 2021 training exercise, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response conducted by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Darianne Hudson, 372nd MPAD)

