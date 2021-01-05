Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Wiseman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A Helicopter from Wings Air Rescue, departs the Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field, to deliver a load of simulated casualties to a local hospital during a Federal Aviation Administration mass casualty exercise held at the Sioux Gateway Airport/Brig. Gen. Bud Day Field, Sioux City, Iowa, on May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Bill Wiseman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt William Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

