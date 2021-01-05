Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise

A Helicopter from Wings Air Rescue, departs the Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field, to deliver a load of simulated casualties to a local hospital during a Federal Aviation Administration mass casualty exercise held at the Sioux Gateway Airport/Brig. Gen. Bud Day Field, Sioux City, Iowa, on May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Bill Wiseman)
