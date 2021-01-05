Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Benjamin McDermott, 185th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department, monitors the controls on the firetruck during a Federal Aviation Administration mass casualty exercise held at the Sioux Gateway airport/Col. Bud Day Field, on May 1, 2021. U.S. [Image 1 of 4]

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Wiseman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6625420
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-SE263-035
    Resolution: 2848x3560
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise
    Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise
    Sioux City Mass Casualty Exercise

    TAGS

    Guard
    Iowa
    ANG
    185 arw

