    First Address [Image 3 of 3]

    First Address

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. Angela Ellis, incoming sergeant major of 210th Finance Battalion, addresses her formation during the unit’s change of responsibility May 1, 2021, at Raymond Road Readiness Center in Jackson, Miss. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    This work, First Address [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

