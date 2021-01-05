Sgt. Maj. Dexter Johnson, outgoing sergeant major of 210th Finance Battalion, raises a gift during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony May 1, 2021, Raymond Road Readiness Center in Jackson, Miss. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6625397
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-WV749-443
|Resolution:
|4007x4472
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
This work, Last Hoorah [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
