314th TPASE Conducts Training at Guardian Response 21

Sgt. Jose Reyes (top) and Staff Sgt. Monte Swift of the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, Orlando, Fla., prepare to capture footage of a search and rescue mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 22, 2021. The mission is part of Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elisha Freeman).

