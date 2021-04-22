Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th TPASE Conducts Training at Guardian Response 21 [Image 3 of 3]

    314th TPASE Conducts Training at Guardian Response 21

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Elisha Freeman 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Jose Reyes (top) and Staff Sgt. Monte Swift of the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, Orlando, Fla., prepare to capture footage of a search and rescue mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 22, 2021. The mission is part of Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elisha Freeman).

