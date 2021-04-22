Pfc. Kevin Butler of the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Birmingham, Ala., records video footage of a search and rescue mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 22, 2021. The mission is part of Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elisha Freeman).
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6625389
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-XP162-1226
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th TPASE Conducts Training at Guardian Response 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elisha Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
