    JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5]

    JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Spc. Delaney, Hayden, a combat medic from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to Spc. Sebastian Shepard, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3BCT, 10th MTN DIV during the COVID-19 Vaccination Rodeo held at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on Apr. 28.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6625145
    VIRIN: 210429-A-GR633-1007
    Resolution: 3534x5521
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    COVID-19 Vaccine

