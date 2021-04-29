Spc. Delaney, Hayden, a combat medic from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to Spc. Sebastian Shepard, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3BCT, 10th MTN DIV during the COVID-19 Vaccination Rodeo held at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on Apr. 28.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6625145
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-GR633-1007
|Resolution:
|3534x5521
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine
LEAVE A COMMENT