    JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 5]

    JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Cpt. Janshay Polk, brigade nurse, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division updates immunization records for Staff Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3BCT, 10th MTN DIV during the COVID-19 Vaccination Rodeo held at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on Apr. 28.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6625144
    VIRIN: 210429-A-GR633-1006
    Resolution: 5137x4000
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    COVID-19 Vaccine

