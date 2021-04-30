Deployed fighters support regional security

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle piloted by a member of the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of regional security operations, April 30, 2021. Aircraft in the U.S. Air Forces Central theater are constantly ready to provide airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

