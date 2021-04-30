Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed fighters support regional security [Image 2 of 3]

    Deployed fighters support regional security

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of regional security operations, April 30, 2021. The 494th EFS, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, re-located to Al Dhafra Air Base to help provide air power to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    This work, Deployed fighters support regional security [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

