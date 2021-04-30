Deployed fighters support regional security

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of regional security operations, April 30, 2021. The 494th EFS, assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, re-located to Al Dhafra Air Base to help provide air power to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

