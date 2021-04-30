Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Secretary of Defense Visits the DPAA Facility [Image 4 of 11]

    The Secretary of Defense Visits the DPAA Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility after conducting a laboratory tour on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. During Austin’s visit, he met with service members and senior leaders to reinforce the U.S.’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, presided over a U.S. INDOPACOM change-of-command ceremony, and visited the Hawaii DPAA facility. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

