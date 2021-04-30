The Secretary of Defense Visits the DPAA Facility

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, bids farewell to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darius Banaji, deputy director for operations for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), and his wife Liz at the DPAA Facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. During Austin’s visit, he met with service members and senior leaders to reinforce the U.S.’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, presided over a U.S. INDOPACOM change-of-command ceremony, and visited the Hawaii DPAA facility. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

