210501-N-AS200-0012 El Centro, Calif. (May 01, 2021) Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro commemorates its 75th Anniversary, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6624859
|VIRIN:
|210501-N-AS200-0012
|Resolution:
|8382x6477
|Size:
|35.44 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAFEC 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAF El Centro Commemorates 75th Anniversary
