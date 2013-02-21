Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAFEC 75th Anniversary

    NAFEC 75th Anniversary

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2013

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Naval Air Facility El Centro

    210501-N-AS200-0011 El Centro, Calif. (May 01, 2021) Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro commemorates its 75th Anniversary, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2013
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 01:29
    Photo ID: 6624856
    VIRIN: 210501-N-AS200-0011
    Resolution: 3927x3035
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAFEC 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAF El Centro Commemorates 75th Anniversary

    Blue Angels
    75th anniversary
    NAF El Centro
    verbis
    NR-NPASE-W
    NAFEC

