An Army Reserve Soldier of the 307th Chemical Company based in Bell, Calif., tests a role player for radiation exposure during Exercise Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 23, 2021. Guardian Response is a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6624842 VIRIN: 210423-A-IB772-1111 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.48 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Hometown: BELL, CA, US