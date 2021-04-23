Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 21 [Image 11 of 13]

    Guardian Response 21

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army Reserve Soldier of the 307th Chemical Company based in Bell, Calif., tests a role player for radiation exposure during Exercise Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 23, 2021. Guardian Response is a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US
    This work, Guardian Response 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS

