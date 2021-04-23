An Army Reserve Soldier of the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, Calif., douses a manikin casualty before decontamination during Exercise Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 23, 2021. Guardian Response is a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 00:12
|Photo ID:
|6624843
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-IB772-1178
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Guardian Response 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
