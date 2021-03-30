U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Travis Jordan, 81st Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, talks to Staff Sgt. Jessica Arceneaux, 81st SFS commander support staff NCO in charge inside the security forces building at Keesler Air Forces Base, Mississippi, April 29, 2021. Jordan serves as a mentor for the Airmen in his unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6624512 VIRIN: 210330-F-ID959-1045 Resolution: 5545x3961 Size: 4.35 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guiding the next generation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.