    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Travis Jordan, 81st Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, helps Staff Sgt. Blake Johnson, 81st SFS unit scheduler inside the security forces building at Keesler Air Forces Base, Mississippi, April 29, 2021. Jordan serves as a mentor for the Airmen in his unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6624511
    VIRIN: 210330-F-ID959-1033
    Resolution: 5387x3848
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guiding the next generation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentor
    Leader
    Keesler
    Mentorship
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

