U.S. Air Force Col. James McFarland, 33rd Fighter Wing vice commander, taxis on the flightline after night flying operations April 27, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying allows pilots to train in low lighting conditions, ensuring the pilots are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6624353
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-MX664-2051
|Resolution:
|7909x5273
|Size:
|33.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Time on the Flight Line [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT