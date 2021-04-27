Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Night Time on the Flight Line [Image 4 of 5]

    Night Time on the Flight Line

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James McFarland, 33rd Fighter Wing vice commander, taxis on the flightline after night flying operations April 27, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying allows pilots to train in low lighting conditions, ensuring the pilots are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6624353
    VIRIN: 210427-F-MX664-2051
    Resolution: 7909x5273
    Size: 33.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Time on the Flight Line [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night Time on the Flight Line
    Night Time on the Flight Line
    Night Time on the Flight Line
    Night Time on the Flight Line
    Night Time on the Flight Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    F-35
    maintainer
    F-35 Lightning II
    33rd Fighter Wing
    night flying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT