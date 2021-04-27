U.S. Air Force Col. James McFarland, 33rd Fighter Wing vice commander, taxis to a stop after a night flying sortie April 27, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying allows pilots to train in low lighting conditions, ensuring the pilots are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:09 Photo ID: 6624345 VIRIN: 210427-F-MX664-2159 Resolution: 7655x5103 Size: 21.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night Time on the Flight Line [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.