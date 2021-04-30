Tech. Sgt. Timothy Brunette, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technican, conducts routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2021. C-17 engines receive routine maintenance to ensure their mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6624059
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-UJ876-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
