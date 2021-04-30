Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Timothy Brunette, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technican, conducts routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2021. C-17 engines receive routine maintenance to ensure their mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6624059
    VIRIN: 210430-F-UJ876-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

