Tech. Sgt. Craig Stritesky, 911th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion systems technician, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2021. Aerospace propulsion technicians perform a variety of tasks to ensure mission readiness of aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6624061
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-UJ876-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A closer look [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT