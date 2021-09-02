Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW accelerates Multi-Capable Airmen training across MAF [Image 4 of 4]

    19th AW accelerates Multi-Capable Airmen training across MAF

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Trevor Wells, 421st Combat Training Squadron Fieldcraft Contingency Response (FC CR) contingency skills instructor, teaches his students tactical movements at Home Station Training Lane-West, Feb. 9, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The students attended FC CR from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, to share their lessons learned with their units so they can provide feedback to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center for the upcoming Mutli-Capable Airman course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 12:58
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, 19th AW accelerates Multi-Capable Airmen training across MAF [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    421st Combat Training Squadron
    MCA
    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School
    Multi-Capable Airman

