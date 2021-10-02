19th AW accelerates Multi-Capable Airmen training across MAF

Tech. Sgt. Rodney Moeller, 421st Combat Training Squadron Fieldcraft Contingency Response (FC CR) contingency skills instructor, teaches his students about bed down procedures at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School, Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The students attended FC CR from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, to share their lessons learned with their units so they can provide feedback to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center for the upcoming Mutli-Capable Airman course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

