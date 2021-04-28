210428-N-KJ380-1076 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. participates in a discussion with staff at the Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Nowell, along with Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6623577
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-KJ380-1076
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station [Image 4 of 4], by SN Neo Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT