CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station

210428-N-KJ380-1076 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. participates in a discussion with staff at the Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Nowell, along with Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

