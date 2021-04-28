CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station

210428-N-KJ380-1046 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. (far left) participates in a Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) technology training device demonstration and discussion with staff at the Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Nowell, along with Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

