    CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station [Image 1 of 4]

    CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210428-N-KJ380-1046 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. (far left) participates in a Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) technology training device demonstration and discussion with staff at the Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Nowell, along with Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer, visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and IWTC Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6623573
    VIRIN: 210428-N-KJ380-1046
    Resolution: 3959x2181
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station [Image 4 of 4], by SN Neo Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station
    CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station
    CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station
    CNP and FLTCM Visit Corry Station

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

