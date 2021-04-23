LRMC introduces first-of-its-kind procedure in Germany

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, performs an intranasal cryotherapy procedure at LRMC, April 23. The procedure was first performed at LRMC on April 1, which also marks the first time it’s been performed anywhere in Germany. The procedure uses cryoablation to freeze nerves in the back of the nose to treat chronic rhinitis, or allergy-like symptoms which last more than a month.

