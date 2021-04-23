Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC introduces first-of-its-kind procedure in Germany

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, performs an intranasal cryotherapy procedure at LRMC, April 23. The procedure was first performed at LRMC on April 1, which also marks the first time it’s been performed anywhere in Germany. The procedure uses cryoablation to freeze nerves in the back of the nose to treat chronic rhinitis, or allergy-like symptoms which last more than a month.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 06:51
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, LRMC introduces first-of-its-kind procedure in Germany [Image 4 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

