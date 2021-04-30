Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Commissioning Ceremony

    JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 30, 2021) Ensign Chris Colliver, formerly a Chief Electronics Technician, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), receives his officer’s cover during his commissioning ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:43
    VIRIN: 210430-N-IO312-1124
    Location: JP
