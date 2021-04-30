USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Commissioning Ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (April 30, 2021) Ensign Chris Colliver, left, receives his first salute from Master Chief Fire Controlman Robinson O’Connor during his commissioning ceremony in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)
