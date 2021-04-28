McDaniel Center PDS

1st Lt. Andrew Bell, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, listens to a brief held at the McDaniel Center, April 28, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Courses that are held over lunch, such as "Bullet Writing 101," provide Airmen, NCOs, and Officers a basic understanding of writing evaluations, awards and decorations; seminars like this keep our Airmen sharp and help maintain a ready Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

