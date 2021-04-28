1st Lt. Andrew Bell, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, listens to a brief held at the McDaniel Center, April 28, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Courses that are held over lunch, such as "Bullet Writing 101," provide Airmen, NCOs, and Officers a basic understanding of writing evaluations, awards and decorations; seminars like this keep our Airmen sharp and help maintain a ready Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6623316
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-GO302-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McDaniel Center PDS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
