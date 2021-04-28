McDaniel Center PDS

Senior Master Sgt. Juan Aguilarmunoz, from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, hosts a “Bullet Writing 101” professional development seminar at the McDaniel Center, April 28, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The McDaniel Center focuses on providing a variety of services to service members, civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
