    McDaniel Center PDS

    McDaniel Center PDS

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Juan Aguilarmunoz, from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, hosts a “Bullet Writing 101” professional development seminar at the McDaniel Center, April 28, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The McDaniel Center focuses on providing a variety of services to service members, civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Kadena Air Base
    PDS
    McDaniel Center

