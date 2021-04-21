USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Skid Maintenance

210421-N-WU964-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021), Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Isham, from Littleton, Colorado, performs maintenance on a skid on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)
