Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Skid Maintenance [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Skid Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210421-N-WU964-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021), Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Isham, from Littleton, Colorado, performs maintenance on a skid on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6623298
    VIRIN: 210421-N-WU964-1052
    Resolution: 4044x6059
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Skid Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Paint Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Skid Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    skids

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT