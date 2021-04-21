210421-N-WU964-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 21, 2021), Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Isham, from Littleton, Colorado, performs maintenance on a skid on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6623298 VIRIN: 210421-N-WU964-1052 Resolution: 4044x6059 Size: 1.39 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Skid Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.