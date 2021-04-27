Airmen from the15th Medical Group laboratory celebrated lab technician week in the final weeks of April to celebrate the medical personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 28, 2021. The lab serves Airmen and their families by analyzing blood and other body samples to check for chemical levels and prevent disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

