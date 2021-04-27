Lab technician week

Senior Airman Candice Baker, 15th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, and Staff Sgt. Brittany Brown, 15th MDSS chemistry non-commissioned officer in charge, demonstrates how the microscopes work in support of the mission at the 15th Medical Group, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 28, 2021. The lab serves Airmen and their families by analyzing blood and other body samples to check for chemical levels and prevent disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 01:58 Photo ID: 6623248 VIRIN: 210428-F-DT029-0024 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.6 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US