    Lab technician week [Image 2 of 2]

    Lab technician week

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Candice Baker, 15th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, and Staff Sgt. Brittany Brown, 15th MDSS chemistry non-commissioned officer in charge, demonstrates how the microscopes work in support of the mission at the 15th Medical Group, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 28, 2021. The lab serves Airmen and their families by analyzing blood and other body samples to check for chemical levels and prevent disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 01:58
    Photo ID: 6623248
    VIRIN: 210428-F-DT029-0024
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab technician week [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Lab technician
    MDG
    15th Medical Group
    COVID

