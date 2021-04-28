A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, holds onto his pack while conducting a 300-meter squad swim as part of the capstone exercise for the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 02:19 Photo ID: 6623227 VIRIN: 210428-M-CK339-0534 Resolution: 3982x2655 Size: 2.81 MB Location: MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMC Marines tackle capstone exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.