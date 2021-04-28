A U.S. Marine combat instructor with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, helps a student identify target points while conducting the Infantry Marksmanship Assessment as part of the capstone exercise for the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 02:20 Photo ID: 6623219 VIRIN: 210428-M-CK339-0305 Resolution: 4424x2949 Size: 2.47 MB Location: MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMC Marines tackle capstone exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.