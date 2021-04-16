With the 91st Division Monument at the end of Watkins Field as a backdrop, outgoing commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor delivers remarks during the Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 16, 2021. (US Army Photo by Sidney Lee, Enterprise Multimedia Center, JBLM)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 23:21
|Photo ID:
|6622829
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-PU960-005
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFAB Relinquishment of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Sidney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
