    5th SFAB Relinquishment of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    5th SFAB Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sidney Lee 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    The Commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor relinquished command to Col. Andrew Watson, who will serve as the interim commander, in a ceremony on Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 16, 2021. Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor receives the colors of the 5th SFAB from Command Sgt. Maj. CSM Rob Craven before passing them to Lt. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command. (US Army Photo by Sid Lee, Enterprise Multimedia Center, JBLM)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 23:21
    Photo ID: 6622826
    VIRIN: 210416-A-PU960-002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Relinquishment of Command
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    Deputy Commanding General US Army Forces Command

