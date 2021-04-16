5th SFAB Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

The Commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor relinquished command to Col. Andrew Watson, who will serve as the interim commander, in a ceremony on Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 16, 2021. Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor receives the colors of the 5th SFAB from Command Sgt. Maj. CSM Rob Craven before passing them to Lt. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command. (US Army Photo by Sid Lee, Enterprise Multimedia Center, JBLM)

