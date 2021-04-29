Congressman Jason Crow visits Buckley's vaccine POD

From right to left, Maj. Gregory Trifilo, 460th Operational Readiness Squadron chief of Aerospace Medicine and public health emergency officer, speaks to Col. Brian Chellgren, acting Buckley Garrison commander, Congressman Jason Crow, and Col. Shannon Phares, 460th Medical Group commander, about the vaccine point of dispensing (POD) located on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., April 29, 2021. Crow visited Buckley to see first-hand how the 460th Medical Group operates the vaccine POD lines, which allow the Air Force to provide mass vaccinations to the beneficiaries or target population. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)

