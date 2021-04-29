Congressman Jason Crow visited Buckley's vaccine POD

Staff Sgt. Simone Napue, far right, 566th Intelligence Squadron NCO in charge of operations support, explains to Congressman Jason Crow the first step of the vaccine distribution on Buckley Air Force, Colo., April 29, 2021. Crow visited Buckley to see first-hand how the 460th Medical Group operates the vaccine point of dispensing (POD). POD lines allow the Air Force to provide mass vaccinations to the beneficiaries or target population. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)

