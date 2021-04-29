Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Congressman Jason Crow visited Buckley's vaccine POD [Image 1 of 2]

    Congressman Jason Crow visited Buckley's vaccine POD

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haley Blevins 

    Buckley Garrison

    Staff Sgt. Simone Napue, far right, 566th Intelligence Squadron NCO in charge of operations support, explains to Congressman Jason Crow the first step of the vaccine distribution on Buckley Air Force, Colo., April 29, 2021. Crow visited Buckley to see first-hand how the 460th Medical Group operates the vaccine point of dispensing (POD). POD lines allow the Air Force to provide mass vaccinations to the beneficiaries or target population. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley N. Blevins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 22:03
    Photo ID: 6622780
    VIRIN: 210429-X-SJ897-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1390
    Size: 508.86 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman Jason Crow visited Buckley's vaccine POD [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman Jason Crow visited Buckley's vaccine POD
    Congressman Jason Crow visits Buckley's vaccine POD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT