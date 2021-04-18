Cylic Flight Operations

An F/A-18F, attached to the “Black Lions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, while the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) steams in the Atlantic Ocean, April 18, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

