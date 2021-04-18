An F/A-18F attached to the “Black Lions” of Strike fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, as an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 prepares to land on the ship’s flight deck, while the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) steams in the Atlantic Ocean, April 18, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 22:09 Photo ID: 6622777 VIRIN: 210418-N-DN657-2066 Resolution: 4696x3131 Size: 951.3 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cylic Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.