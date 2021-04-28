Mike M. Welch: Pathfinder loadmaster

U.S. Air Force CMSgt (ret) Mike M. Welch, a “pathfinder loadmaster”, talked to Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing and shared stories on how he helped revolutionize the C-17A, at Joint Base Charleston, April 28, 2021. For the first time in over 30 years, Welch was finally able to fly on a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

