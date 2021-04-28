U.S. Air Force CMSgt (ret) Mike M. Welch, a “pathfinder loadmaster”, talked to Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing and shared stories on how he helped revolutionize the C-17A, at Joint Base Charleston, April 28, 2021. For the first time in over 30 years, Welch was finally able to fly on a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:59
|Photo ID:
|6622570
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-TO512-147
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike M. Welch: Pathfinder loadmaster [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
