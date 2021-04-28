Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike M. Welch: Pathfinder loadmaster

    Mike M. Welch: Pathfinder loadmaster

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force CMSgt (ret) Mike M. Welch, a “pathfinder loadmaster”, talked to Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing and shared stories on how he helped revolutionize the C-17A, at Joint Base Charleston, April 28, 2021. For the first time in over 30 years, Welch was finally able to fly on a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike M. Welch: Pathfinder loadmaster [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    pathfinder loadmaster

