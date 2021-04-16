Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guardsmen Participate in a Training Exercise onboard USS Sioux City [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guardsmen Participate in a Training Exercise onboard USS Sioux City

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210416-N-RL695-1238
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 16, 2021) — Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team 109, Cape Cod Maritime Safety Security Team (MSST), participate in a training exercise onboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), April 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6622556
    VIRIN: 210416-N-RL695-1238
    Resolution: 6634x4423
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guardsmen Participate in a Training Exercise onboard USS Sioux City [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations onboard the USS Sioux City
    Flight Operations onboard the USS Sioux City
    Flight Operations onboard the USS Sioux City
    Flight Operations onboard the USS Sioux City
    Coast Guardsmen Participate in a Training Exercise onboard USS Sioux City
    Flight Operations onboard USS Sioux City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC-22
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT