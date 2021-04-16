210416-N-RL695-1238

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 16, 2021) — Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team 109, Cape Cod Maritime Safety Security Team (MSST), participate in a training exercise onboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), April 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6622556 VIRIN: 210416-N-RL695-1238 Resolution: 6634x4423 Size: 1.88 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guardsmen Participate in a Training Exercise onboard USS Sioux City [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.